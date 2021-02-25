Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.06.

TOL stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $56.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7,882.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,520,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,546,000 after buying an additional 16,313,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after buying an additional 4,613,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 134.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,198,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,120 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,690,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,688,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

