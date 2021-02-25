Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 220.00% from the stock’s current price.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $404.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

