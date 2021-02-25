Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 495,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,995. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of -0.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

