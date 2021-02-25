TOP (TOP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $203,940.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and $203,940.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.53 or 0.00702391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00036051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003592 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

