TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.49

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 1104727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOG. Stifel Firstegy downgraded TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$752.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Shane Manchester sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,340,017.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Zabinsky bought 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,394.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,051,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,985,404.39.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

