Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 15,382 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Raymond James worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Raymond James by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,403.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 5,880 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $551,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,847,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,882 shares of company stock valued at $27,343,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.28. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

