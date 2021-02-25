Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 24,740 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of WestRock worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,103,000 after purchasing an additional 146,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $147,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of WRK opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

