Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 3,365 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,334 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.57.

SPLK stock opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

