Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.19% of Churchill Capital Corp IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCIV stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

