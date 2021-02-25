Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,794 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $46.59.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.