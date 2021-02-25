Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 35,792 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,792 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of The Mosaic worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

