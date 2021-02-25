Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 42,778 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,368,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $26,542,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

