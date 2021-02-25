Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 51,083 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in FOX by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

