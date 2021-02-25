Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $239.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.99 and a 200 day moving average of $227.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

