Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

