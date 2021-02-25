Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $177.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

