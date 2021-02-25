Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

