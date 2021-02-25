Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.84 Million Stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452,625 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 3,572.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 867,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPY. Scotiabank downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

