Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.97 Million Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.48% of Crescent Point Energy worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.93.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

