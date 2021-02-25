Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $151.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

