Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Evergy by 419.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,225 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $73.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

