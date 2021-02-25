Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of United Airlines worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

