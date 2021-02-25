Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of F5 Networks worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,318. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

