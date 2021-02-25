Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $5.03 Million in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 491,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.80% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETAC stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

