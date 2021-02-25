Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $5.30 Million in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.47% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter worth $352,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRPB opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

