Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $5.38 Million in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.33% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOAC stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

