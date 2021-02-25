Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.55% of Artius Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AACQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,135,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

AACQ opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $14.01.

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.