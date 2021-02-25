Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 19,590 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,873,000 after purchasing an additional 739,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 31,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $2,098,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,719,089 shares of company stock valued at $125,800,991 over the last quarter.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.52 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

