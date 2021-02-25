Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,911 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.