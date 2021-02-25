Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 34,236 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,236 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CNP stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

