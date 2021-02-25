Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 60,299 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of HYG opened at $87.53 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $87.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

