Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $5.50 Million Position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 487,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.11% of Fusion Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUSE opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

