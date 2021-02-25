Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.27

Shares of Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.27 and traded as high as C$18.27. Torstar shares last traded at C$18.17, with a volume of 14,331 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Torstar Company Profile (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

