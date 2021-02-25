TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.34

Shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €33.34 ($39.22) and traded as high as €38.80 ($45.65). TOTAL SE (FP.PA) shares last traded at €38.31 ($45.07), with a volume of 11,048,892 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.91 ($50.49).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.34.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

