TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) Stock Price Down 8.7%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) was down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 2,851,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,086,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth $22,145,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth $2,836,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile (NYSE:TPGY)

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

