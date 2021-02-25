TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down to $11.79

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $10.91. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 5,137 shares trading hands.
TRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $794.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82.
About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.
