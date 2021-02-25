Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $1.75. Track Group shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 833 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 million, a P/E ratio of -150,000.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Track Group had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 451.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. It also develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company offers ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

