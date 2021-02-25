Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.88.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.13. 49,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after buying an additional 68,951 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

