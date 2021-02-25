Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 253.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,587 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $161.08 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $173.76. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.16.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.