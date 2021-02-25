Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,023 call options on the company. This is an increase of 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 530 call options.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.31. 3,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 127.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 908,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at about $16,770,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

