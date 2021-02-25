Traders Purchase High Volume of TrueCar Call Options (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,579 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 371% compared to the average daily volume of 548 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRUE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

TrueCar stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 92,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $570.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

