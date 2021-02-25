Traders Purchase Large Volume of 21Vianet Group Call Options (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,316 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 963% compared to the average daily volume of 500 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. Equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.