Traders Purchase Large Volume of ACI Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,011 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,076% compared to the average daily volume of 86 call options.

In other news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,683 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,459,000 after buying an additional 4,763,030 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after buying an additional 505,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.