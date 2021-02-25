Traders Purchase Large Volume of Edgewell Personal Care Put Options (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,281% compared to the average volume of 145 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

NYSE EPC opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

