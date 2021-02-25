Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Call Options (BMV:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (BMV:DGRO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,585 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,944% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $530.00 and a 12-month high of $689.99.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.