Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after buying an additional 703,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,135,000 after buying an additional 577,866 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

TT stock opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $156.51.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

