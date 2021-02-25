Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 176.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.