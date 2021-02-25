Transcodium Achieves Market Capitalization of $760,194.43 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $760,194.43 and approximately $720.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00714957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,810,864 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

