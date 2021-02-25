TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Down 8.2%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.45. 539,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 565,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
Featured Article: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.