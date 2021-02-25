TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Down 8.2%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.45. 539,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 565,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

