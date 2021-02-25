TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Down 4.1%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.18 and last traded at $36.88. 1,205,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 679,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $313,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,868 shares of company stock worth $3,931,893. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257,082 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.